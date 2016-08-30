Letter: Remind Koehler of Matthew's wisdom

Once again, Ken Koehler shows his own ignorance both as a human being in the 21st century and as a "Christian educator." He cherry-picks verses to suit his own agenda and conveniently ignores the rest of the book that is the basis of his faith.

In addition to reminding him of other behaviors prohibited in Leviticus (no eating pork or shellfish, no shaving of beards, no wearing blended fibers, and so on) which I'm sure he adheres to, I would like to remind him of a few verses in Matthew:

"Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them. If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven (6:1)," "And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. (6:5)"

O'Connell lives in Fargo.