Letter: On Labor Day, don't drink and drive

Labor Day is a national toast to the American worker. It's a time to relax with family and friends as we say cheers to another year of hard work and goodbye to another summer. Many Americans will come together this weekend over a well-earned beer, and as always, we'll be encouraging drinkers to celebrate responsibly.

As the local Anheuser-Busch distributor, D-S Beverages and our employees are committed to helping keep the local roads safe this Labor Day weekend with pledging to take a cab, call a friend or family member whenever alcohol is involved.

We encourage residents of the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding communities to join in the pledge to call for a ride to get you home safely whenever alcohol is involved. This Labor Day, and any other day, please don't drink and drive. No excuses.

Ehlert, Moorhead, is consumer awareness coordinator, D-S Beverages.