Letter: Broadband work has already been done

Jay McNamar recently stated he was in favor of bringing broadband internet to Minnesota District 12A. While I am certainly glad to hear that, the phrase "a day late and a dollar short" comes to mind. I say this because our elected representatives, Jeff Backer and Torrey Westrom, were not only in favor of bringing home broadband, they have already done it. Through their efforts, state and federal funding has been allocated for rural broadband.

During a public meeting in Herman early last spring, Backer and Westrom explained how county

commissioners can apply for grants to get funding for broadband in their counties. This was the

first step in the process. Then in early June, in Herman, they and Torrey gave a recap of the

legislative session, and the broadband issue came up again. The audience was reminded that the

funding was available, but that county commissioners had to do the paperwork. Backer provided

them the name of a person in Big Stone County who could help the commissioners navigate the

process. And the commissioners have moved forward on the project.

It is nice to have McNamar on board, but what McNamar wants has already been done by Backer and Westrom.

Franzese lives in Wheaton, Minn.