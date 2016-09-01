Letter: Distinction between discipline, moral

In the Sept. 1 Forum, a writer has a letter to the editor regarding a column by Ken Koehler. She thinks Koehler picks scripture verses to suit his own agenda and ignores the rest of the

book. I have never met Koehler, but I have always liked reading his letters in The Forum.

What caught my attention in the woman's letter is her wanting to remind him of prohibitions in Leviticus—no eating pork or shellfish, no shaving of beards, no wearing blended fibers, and so on—which she is "sure he adheres to." My understanding of her comment about that is that she's

quite confident he does not adhere to those laws, yet he insists that people adhere to other laws.

The important distinction is between moral laws and disciplinary laws. Disciplinary requirements can be changed. In the New Testament, in 1 Corinthians, St. Paul speaks of the importance of women covering their head when they pray to God, and also that women should keep silence in the churches. Over time those requirements have all but disappeared.

Moral laws are based on natural law, and they will never change. Matters of discipline can change over time.

