Letter: Bias is obvious in sex abuse reporting

While James Hanson, a religion professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and to whom the abuse occurred, should know the difference, he twice refers to the abuser as a priest. Lutheran pastors are not called priests and to use the term incorrectly twice is deceptive. Further, to stage the play at a fictitious Catholic college in Minnesota is intentionally fraudulent.

Why not tell the story truthfully? What other group, except the Catholic Church, can the media perpetuate stereotypes without being called on the behavior? To be informed that Jeff Anderson, a St. Paul attorney and sex-abuse advocate, is the show's executive producer only strengthens the apparent bias.

I'm not protecting anyone guilty of sexual abuse. This behavior is entirely wrong and deserves legal action and punishment. I'm protesting the obvious prejudice.

Bjertness lives in Hickson, N.D.