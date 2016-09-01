Letter: Donald Trump's ideas thin as an an oil slick
Oil slicks are pretty. They glisten and curl, following the currents in the water. But they aren't very deep, no more than a few thousandths of an inch. Sometimes they go away quickly, sometimes it takes a serious effort to contain them to prevent serious pollution. Although they do a good job of controlling mosquitoes they also harm a lot of the other resident living in the water.
I believe the Donald Trump's comments, plans and programs are quite similar to an oil slick. They sound good but there is no depth to them. Please don't be confused by their attractive appearance since they will change with the next breeze or rain.
Brooks lives in Minot, N.D.