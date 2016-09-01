Letter: Medical community has some responsibility

I am concerned about how North Dakota and the national media have introduced the public to the opioid addiction epidemic, First, remember, not too long ago there was national news announcing the third leading cause of death, is medical malpractice. Second, most medications that are prescribed by the medical community are dangerous if not used according to directions.

Myself being a user of an opioid medication, and using it as instructed, is a life saver. Nothing else works. Third, when I first began to use opioids, I received much more than I needed for 60 days. Same thing happened with my wife.

The answer to the problem, in my opinion, and when the steps are put together, the cause of the problem reverts back to the medical community. Over prescribing...no question. Unused medications do get into the wrong hands. Parents, if your children have a problem, one can say the problem starts at home, your children more likely than not, got them from you.

To the people who know people with a addiction problem, there is good chance they want to live like they do. Run all the ads you want. It all reverts back to the medical community and the illegal drug market. The medical community needs to reduce amounts that are prescribed. The illegal sellers need to caught and put in jail. The users need help, not advertisements.

Today, proper steps are in place and it will take a while for the good work now to catch up to today.

Anderson lives in Fargo.