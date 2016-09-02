Letter: Don't be fooled by 'controlled' Trump

Recently Donald Trump fired part of his team running his election and hired others to replace them. When you are drastically behind you have to resort to either a HAIL MARY or a PUNT to get things back on track.

Trump has seemed a bit mellower. and he's using a teleprompter instead of cussing them. Will miracles never cease!!

Do not forget that Trump is Trump. If he is elected he will no longer be controlled like he was during the campaign, he will be the same old NUKE 'EM Donald, just as prejudiced and bombastic as ever. That is a revolting curse to turn loose on the world.

Arnholt lives in Moorhead.