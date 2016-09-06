Letter: Don't be fooled by the great narcissist

Abraham Lincoln once said, "You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

Every party's presidential candidate undergoes a public vetting that includes their tax returns and health records; Hillary Clinton has turned hers in.

Donald Trump has not released his tax returns; despite promises to do so. Breaking this pledge wouldn't be surprising for someone who lies as easily as you and I breathe. He has released no meaningful health records.

Trump's betting Americans can be taken as foolish dimwits.

Trump claims an ongoing IRS audit prevents him from releasing his tax returns; an IRS audit has no such position. What business practices is he hiding?

Trumps tax returns are important because he has no public record on which voters can judge his suitability for the presidency. Trump's company, The Trump Organization, is a private enterprise, with its business practices hidden from public scrutiny. His company has undergone many bankruptcies. American banks are now reluctant to loan him money.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has borrowed billions from Germany's Deutsche Bank. Trump tried to partner with Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate developer with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to build a Trump Tower high-rise in Moscow; it fizzled out.

Donald Trump Jr. recently said, "We see lots of money pouring in from Russia."

A Manhattan office building Trump has ownership in has a $950 million loan from the Bank of China.

Would a President Trump favor Russian and Chinese interests before American interests?

Remember: Trump, is a narcissist; that means, "No lives other than mine matter."

I am not going allow myself to be insulted, taken for granted and made a fool.

Larsen lives in Mandan, N.D.