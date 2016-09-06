Letter: Smug refugee supporters put our nation at risk

we

Sep 4 (2 days ago)

Once again Fargo and Moorhead are demonstrating that the majority of residents are putting out the welcome mat for properly vetted refugee families. Really? I did not know the residents of Fargo/Moorhead had a choice. How did I miss the door to door poll. The fact is, the people do not have a choice. Even if 90 percent of the residents were opposed to the refugees, I suspect that we would have the same headline, Refugees Welcome to Fargo.

I will sleep better knowing that The Forum has pronounced the refugees "properly vetted". I can disregard the fact that when the Obama administration announced that 10,000 Syrian refugees would be brought to the U.S., FBI Director James B. Comey and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted that they do not have the ability to properly screen and

conduct sufficient background checks on these refugees. We can also disregard the fact that ISIS said they would exploit the refugee programs to bring members of their organisation to the U.S.

I know that I, and people of like mind, will be called names "shrill and anti-immigrant", racist, fear monger, etc, for merely having an opinion that is contrary to the enlightened and liberal minded. The editors of The Forum and the mayors of Fargo/Moorhead have taken a page out of current college handbooks. Shout down, ridicule, name call and refuse to listen to or acknowledge anyone who dares to question their liberal agenda.

I am not against legal immigration. I recognize that legal immigration is important to the U.S. and has made our country better. However, I strongly object to the arrogant, smug, closed minded individuals who choose to ignore those who have threatened our country and made it clear they will stop at nothing to kill us because of our values and beliefs.

At the present time, with the violence and daily terrorist attacks in the world, is it wise to speed up our immigration programs and open our arms to the world? If one of these legal immigrants harms a U.S. citizen, you can bet the editors of The Forum and like minded individuals will quickly point out that the majority of the immigrants did not. They will forget the fact that the incident could have been prevented and chalk it up to the cost of being a good and welcoming America.

Why do we not listen to our security experts? Is a legacy more important than our safety? Why can't we temporarily proceed slowly with our immigration programs and insure that not a single U.S. citizen will be threatened or put in harm's way?

Taylor lives in Hitterdal, Minn.