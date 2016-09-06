Letter: In ND, profits speak louder than fairness

I couldn't help being reminded of the old saying, "Different strokes for different folks", when I

read the account of protests in the Bismarck area concerning the proposed construction of the

1,172 mile "Dakota Access Pipeline" (Forum, August 19).

It appears warm strokes are being given to folks living in the Bismarck area, who argue that an

oil pipeline under the Missouri River ten miles north of Bismarck (the original plan for crossing

the Missouri) would endanger municipal water supply wells.

Meanwhile, members of the Standing Rock Reservation, along with other protesters, argue that

drinking water could just as easily be contaminated by the current alternative plan, which

includes putting a section of the pipeline under the Missouri River within a mile of the Standing

Rock Reservation boundary. And from there, a ruptured pipeline could also contaminate the

Missouri River itself.

It's clear to me that Standing Rock members have very good reasons for being against the

current alternative pipeline proposal.

However, they so far have received only "cold strokes" from Dakota Access (which will make

huge profits), from state officials (who often receive large campaign contributions from the oil

industry), and from state regulators (who don't want to upset the status quo).

When profits speak louder than fairness, then there is bound to be "different strokes for

different folks".

Bratlie lives in Fargo.