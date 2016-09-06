Letter: President takes shot at white police

President Obama says the Forty-Niner QB, Colin Kaepernick, brings up "legitimate" issues when he says that he won't stand for the national anthem because blacks and other minorities are being wantonly killed by white police.

So the president feels that America's police, especially the white ones, are indiscriminately killing innocent black people? That is quite an assumption for the Commander in Chief of this country, especially since he knows that this is false. Kaepernick has every right in the world (well, in America, at least) to protest all he wants, but he is wrong. And for the president to agree with this false accusation condemning the police is even worse.

Kovach lives in Nevis, Minn.