Letter: Move on ND oil pipeline without delay

It's no surprise that North Dakota has a shortage of infrastructure needed to move the oil produced in the Bakken region of our state to markets throughout the United States. Despite the production success that has boosted our economy in recent years, we still severely lack the means to safely transport the product in the most efficient way. Pipelines like Dakota Access help to bridge that gap. Additionally, by constructing pipelines we remove some of the burden on our road and rail network, which require more maintenance, more money to operate, and impact more people directly. Who hasn't had to wait at a railroad crossing as seemingly endless tank cars roll by?

Pipelines also provide a measure of safety that is unmatched by other methods of transportation. According to the Department of Transportation and multiple studies they are the safest means of moving oil across the country. Modern pipelines like Dakota Access are built with multiple safeguards in place including round the clock monitoring, overflights, remote shutoffs, pressure and temperature sensors, and cutting edge construction techniques like x-ray weld inspection. It's anything but a run-of-the-mill pipe in the ground.

As the North Dakota PSC determined, we need this infrastructure. This project should move forward without delay.

Diebert lives in Minot, N.D.