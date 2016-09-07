Letter: Secretary of state follows election laws

In two recent letters (August 21 and September 6), Greg Hodur of Fargo, former chairman of the state's Democratic/NPL Party alleged that I "wrote the rules" for the elections held in 2012, in 2014, and that I should now do it right for the 2016 general election. It is an interesting allegation by an attorney because I have never written "rules" for any election. Rather, elections are conducted according to the law.

These are laws originating from bills introduced by legislators, heard by committees, debated on the floor of the House and Senate, voted on by 141 legislators, and ultimately signed by the governor. As the state's chief election official, I have taken an oath to faithfully discharge the duties of my office. To me, that means following the law and not writing the "rules" for elections, as implied by Hodur.

In his first letter, Hodur said I should do my job. That is exactly what I am doing, along with hundreds of election workers who do the same. It might also be why North Dakota was ranked number one in the nation for election administration by the Pew Charitable Trust for four consecutive election cycles.

Jaeger, Bismarck, is N.D. secretary of state.