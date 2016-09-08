Letter: Do we want to squelch political participation?

I can understand a political scientist's desire to follow the money to see who is buying their own politician. After all we have seen a parade of them exposed by Reuters, Fox News and others from Bob McDonnel' accepting illegal loans and gifts to Hillary Clinton selling access to foreign donors for big money. Recent email hacks have even provided a glimpse into political mega donor George Soros' purchase of much of the current change in America through subversion of national anti-drug policies and elections. The most recent being his attempt to influence the Supreme Court to legalize millions of illegal immigrants.

Research Nick. Bauroth wants to know who the little people are buying, the under $200 crowd. He suspects a PAC weasel, which is a good bet as many of state and local elections have been invaded by money from out of state. To effect changes in election outcomes Soros' money politicized the Secretaries of State nationwide in the early 2012. "The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything." Joseph Stalin

If Bauroth's remedy comes about, I think he will find most low budget donors are ordinary folks putting their money behind something they believe in fervently. I remember when my husband gave Steve Poitras a $100 for his campaign to help Poitras get his campaign off the ground. In days past that was an appreciated way of participating in the election process, a way to promote ideas and have a fair discussion of the issues in the public square. These days as seen from California to Maine, a $100 donation can bring some opponent's crazed activist to your house to wreck your property, threaten your family and your life or to your employer to get your fired.

Contributors names and addresses can easily be found on the internet and there are no end of sites that sell your personal information to any whack job for a buck. As the breakdown of political discourse around the nation increases due to unhinged supporters armed with lists, maps, and weapons, do we really want to expose low budget folks in North Dakota to intimidation, harassment and thuggery because they spoke with their money?

Crull lives in Fargo.