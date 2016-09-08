Letter: Stop the lies against Sen. Eken

I am disgusted by the obscene amount of money that is flowing into our area from wealthy Twin Cities interests to fund dishonest attacks against our state Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Twin Valley.. Among other false claims, the attacks falsely imply that Eken raised his own pay 35 percent. In fact, there was no pay increase.

The truth is, Sen. Eken successfully authored and passed a constitutional amendment that would remove lawmakers' power to set their own pay and turn that power over to an independent and objective citizens-only council. These citizens will be completely separate from the legislature in order to remove all conflict of interest from the process.

Sen. Eken's amendment will now be on the ballot this fall, and the people of Minnesota will have the opportunity to vote on it. I'll be voting for both the amendment and for Sen. Eken, because our elected officials should be serving us, not arguing about their pay.

I've seen firsthand how Sen. Eken has focused his attention on our needs, including passing legislation like the pay increase he championed for those who provide long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities.

Eken cares for the people he represents. He cares about his home region where he was born, raised, and educated.

Dahlquist lives in Moorhead.