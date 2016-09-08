Letter: The Forum should investigate water claims

A few days ago The Forum published a letter/editorial attributed to the Democratic-NPL candidate for governor of North Dakota. The major point of his letter/editorial was that the current oil pipeline construction taking place in North Dakota is in violation of North Dakota state law regarding the protection of drinking water supplies. His claim makes me rather curious. For example . . .

If the candidate's claim is not true, why has no one in authority in Bismarck (e.g., the Governor) contacted the media to point out why it's not true?

If the candidate's claim is true, why is this pipeline project continuing? Why would the current North Dakota administration allow a project to continue if it violates state law?

There's been considerable coverage in the media about the protests against the building of this pipeline, but so far there's been no in-depth coverage about whether the building of the pipeline is even legal under state law. This would seem to be a very significant issue for the state. If the pipeline is being built in violation of law, then the focus of reporting should shift away from the protestors and move to those in the state who may have given their approval to a project that violates the law.

The Forum should do some serious investigative reporting on this issue and report the results to its readers.

Sanderson lives in Moorhead.