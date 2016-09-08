Letter: Pipeline protesters have chosen violence

In calling up the National Guard for non-law enforcement function to relieve law enforcement to do that job, North Dakota's governor has made the right move.

Protests have grown beyond local North Dakotans making their point. Radicals from across the country have flocked to our state (no doubt by using fossil fuels) and made the protests an unpeaceful effort to force their agenda onto our state's people and economy. They are the same people that oppose the way we farm, the way we power our homes, and the way we live our lives.

Unfortunately, there's not much we can do to get the true story out beyond our borders. The national media have gone along with the lies put out by the protesters. They don't talk about protesters breaking down fences, attacking workers, and threatening local law enforcement.

We can, though, stand up for the job that our law enforcement officers and leaders have done. Morton County's sheriff and commissioners have been stellar. Our governor has done well in supporting their efforts and maybe should have called the Guard earlier. All have remained calm and respectful to the rights of protesters.

Laws exist both for us to follow and reap the benefits of doing so. The pipeline followed the law and are entitled to protection from the state that allows construction to continue without the daily violence or threat of violence brought by the protesters. On the flip side, it is time that protests become peaceful again. They can choose to do so on their own. Chairman Archambault can stand up and call for protesters to return to peaceful camps. That's the right thing to do.

Florhaug lives in Fargo.