Letter: Be sure to ask Marquart about MNSure

Is your health insurance better today than it was eight years ago? If not, a vote for Ben Grimsley in November will be a start to fixing the health insurance mess in Minnesota.

Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, and his friends in St. Paul want to keep the high priced, high deductible MNSure health insurance program in effect to cover the residences of Minnesota. As a financial planner, Ben Grimsley recognizes how this failed high priced MNSure health insurance program is hurting the people of Minnesota. He stated that is one of the reasons he is seeking a seat in the Minnesota State Legislature.

When Marquart comes a-calling, ask him if his family is insured by MNSure. If not, tell him you want the same insurance coverage he has.

Remember...if your health insurance future is looking grim. Vote for GRIMSLEY.

Moberg is from Detroit Lakes, Minn.