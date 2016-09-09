Letter: Jill Stein is not the vandal here

In 1863, on September 3, the United States military attacked and massacred 200 Sioux Indians at Whitestone Hill in North Dakota. The descendants of the survivors migrated west, and settled in what is today the Standing Rock Reservation. And recently, on the 153rd anniversary of that massacre, Dakota Access ploughed through one of their sacred gravesites with a bulldozer.

They were not ignorant of the grave site's location. Indeed, barely 24 hours earlier, Standing Rock elders had specifically filed court papers identifying the exact locations of these holy sites. There can be no other conclusion: the desecration was carried out with deliberation, and the date was selected with deliberation, so as to attempt to provoke the Standing Rock protesters to violence. The provocation failed.

But the protesters were not without response. Presidential candidate Jill Stein joined them after Labor Day, and joined in their action. She spraypainted one of the bulldozers used to commit this act of desecration. Now she is being charged by the state of North Dakota with vandalism.

Let me ask you, North Dakota: which is the greater vandalism?

Dr. Stein is radical, in every sense of the word. She stood up for justice at Standing Rock, and all earth-loving peace-loving people. We North Dakotans should stand with her, and stand against the vandals at Dakota Access.

She'll have my vote in November, even if she's in handcuffs. In fact, especially if she's in handcuffs.

