Letter: ND farmers need TPP trade agreement

As a farmer in North Dakota, I know how important it is to find new markets for the corn and the livestock we grow. That's why it's so important to me that our leaders in Washington support trade agreements like the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

TPP is a trade agreement between the United States and 11 countries along the Pacific Rim,

representing 40 percent of the world's economy. It will break down trade barriers and allow farmers and ranchers in North Dakota and across the U.S. to compete on a level playing field in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.

America's farmers and ranchers produce the best beef, pork, dairy and corn in the world. Yet we are losing market share to competitors in the Asia-Pacific region, because we don't compete on a level playing field. Other countries are negotiating free trade agreements without us. Without TPP, it will only get worse and we will continue to lose market share and have lower prices for our commodities and livestock.

North Dakota's agriculture is already a success story, bringing millions in economic activity and supporting thousands of jobs. Let's keep growing together by removing trade barriers and expanding our access to foreign markets. Please join me in supporting TPP by contacting Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Congressman Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., in asking their support of the passage of TPP in 2016.

Klosterman, Wyndmere, N.D., is president, N.D. Corn Growers.