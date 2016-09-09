Letter: More blame game from Minn. Democrats

Now we have the Minnesota Democrats trying to get Donald Trump's name off the ballot for all of the Minnesota residents through a lawsuit that is now at the state Supreme Court.

Their reasoning is a Democrat should have not accepted the Republican Party's petition at the Secretary of State's office. Got love all the little made up gotchas in this election cycle. According to The Forum's article it said—"that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, should not have accepted the Republican Party's petition to get Trump on the ballot".

So who is really at fault here? Again the Democrat shifting blame to everyone but themselves to try to short change someone else. Doesn't surprise me.

That's is what is wrong with America - making excuses to get out of you taking responsibility for your actions or inaction in life. The Democrats are masters of it.

Maybe I'm wrong, but is it not the Secretary of the State that is in charge of all the voting ballots and what goes on them? Who else is suppose to accept either party's petition to be placed on the ballot? Maybe when Minnesota changes completely over to Republicans, we will forget your candidate's name on the ballot or not accept your party's petition at the Secretary of State's office.

No matter what happens I'm sure there will be enough write ins for Trump anyway. This is just another bump in the road for the inevitable come election day.

Sandt lives in Moorhead.