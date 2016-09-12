Letter: Delay in pipeline work is appropriate

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline situation, I feel it important to remind people that there is a great deal at stake here for the future health of our great-grandchildren. A lot has been made of the issue of "Private Property" and "Land Ownership" to try and negate or diminish the validity of the protest.

I think most North Dakotans, when pressed for an opinion about "eminent domain", would recoil with deep emotion about the injustice of the government taking ownership of "land that is theirs". Why is it, then, that we can't recognize (and empathize) that a similar injustice has occurred repeatedly to our native brethren? The land they are occupying was "theirs" before the Corps of Engineers appropriated it to build the Garrison Dam.

The joint action by the Justice Department, Department of Interior and the Army Corps of Engineers is appropriate: the process for approval was rushed and incomplete. Although it is a longer route, it would provide much more safety to our precious water resource to avoid boring under both Lake Oahe and the Missouri River near Cannonball. Jobs and "progress" would still occur with a safer, alternate route.

Moore lives in Killdeer, N.D.