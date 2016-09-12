Letter: Do a little research on tree-trimming

On Sept. 12 The Forum's editorial labeled utility crews as tree butchers, and their work awful, stating they should bury the electrical lines and leave the beautiful trees alone.

Well the utility companies do bury the lines where it is cost and underground feasible. It is very expensive to horizontal drill lines under existing streets. Who should pay for this expensive tree branch saving endeavor?

I suggest The Forum does a little research before printing an opinion based entirely on emotion and not facts. Giving a knee jerk reaction to the hard working utility crews is ill informed.

Hingst lives in Fargo.