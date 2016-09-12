Letter: Trump all about ego and profit

Why is Donald Trump running to be president of the United States? An Easy question to answer.

Of course, the number one answer is ego. There is no limit on his ego. Can you count the number of real estate holdings, corporations, TV shows, and lawsuits that have the Trump name on them? A new one seems to appear weekly.

Number two is profit. He has announced that his campaign will make a profit for his businesses

this year. Running for president allows his campaign to pay for his travel expenses (Trump Airline), office expenses (Trump Towers), living expenses (Trump real estate, casinos, and golf

courses), and other expenses that are not as easily identified.

Be careful where you spend your money. The Republican Party coffers are different from the Trump gift fund.

Faust lives in Fargo.