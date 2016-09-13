Letter: Anthem protester has right to be wrong

Remember when the Supreme Court upheld a citizen's right to BURN the flag? It was judged a right under the First Amendment. To not stand for our national anthem is so much more peaceful than flag burning. Big deal.

In North Korea you can be shot for expressing the wrong opinion. Same in Nazi Germany, Stalin's Russia, to name a few. I'd like to think we are better people than the aforementioned.

Kneeling is supposed to make Americans focus on police killing blacks. Why aren't those kneelers talking about black on black crime? Forty percent of blacks murdered in 2012-2013 were done by blacks. That's 4,906 souls according to the information I gleaned on the Internet. The black population consists of 12.2 percent but 52 percent of the black murders committed from 1980 to 2008 were done by blacks.

In 2015 26 percent of the people shot by police were black and 50 percent were white. And I gotta believe at least some of them were righteous.

It seems NFL football player Kappernick is ignoring a much more serious problem but I stand by his right to do as he pleases even though I may not agree

Lammer lives in Lamoure, N.D.