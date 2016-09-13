Letter: A double standard on pipeline delays?

The oil barons and shills like Forum Communications commentator Rob Port and radio talk show host Scott Hennen are screaming bloody murder over the delay of Dakota Access Pipeline ...the most essential pipeline ever, and they need it now!

Of course, they have an easy scapegoat this time in the Indigenous people, who are used to it, since that's the way it has always been for most of the protectors at the Sacred Stone Camp, those in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the members in hundreds of other Native Tribes.

But, what about the "Bakken Crude Express" pipeline and the "Dakota Express" pipeline proposals that died on the vine due to oil industry indifference?

And, what about the deceased Enterprise Products Partners pipeline project which would have run from the Bakken to Cushing, OK?

No one has blocked, or slowed, the development of more pipeline infrastructure than the oil industry...as long as blame is being cast about.

Schalow lives in Fargo.