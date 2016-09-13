Letter: ND government needs new direction

North Dakota state government is way off track. We could have had safe, rational, cost-effective strategies for transporting oil and gas, preventing spills, and storing radioactive waste. Corporations could have been held

accountable for their conduct instead of leaving us holding the bag. Our most vulnerable citizens could have been spared preventable budget cuts. We could have had a resilient state financial system instead of a roller coaster.

Now the world is watching more state government failures unfold. Who would ever have expected our government to treat North Dakota citizens and their guests as if all of them were thugs bent on destruction?

So many preventable problems, so little leadership. We are entitled to foresight, engagement, collaboration, integrity, respect, and accountability from our elected officials. Marvin Nelson is that leader.

As a lifelong agriculturalist with ties throughout the state, Marvin Nelson knows the issues, options, and people of our primary enduring industry. As a highly engaged legislator, he has a solid track record of sensible, constructive solutions. He is the only state leader to go see for himself the people at Standing Rock. He has the problem-solving skills to support the energy industry without sacrificing the interests of North Dakota citizens.

Marvin Nelson is the leader we need now. Elect Marvin Nelson and the Democratic-NPL slate.

Chaffee lives in Bismarck.