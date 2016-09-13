Letter: Yes, Fargo does need police officer in parks

I will give you a few good reasons to have the Fargo parks have their own police officer. One is so that the neighbors and myself in the area of 7th Ave. East and 52nd Street SW near the park at that intersection don't have to watch almost every Somali refugee doing a U-turn in the middle of 51st Street South and 7th Ave. East once they are done practicing soccer. We also don't appreciate having to look at them changing clothes in the middle of the street and driving on our lawns when they do the U-turns.

I have personally asked them to please not do the U-turns in the middle of the street. I informed them it is also against the law without being indicated to be able to do so, in addition to the safety of the many children living in that area. Their response to me "*%&**off".

I also don't I like to look at the litter they don't seem to care about kicking out of their cars when they arrive and leave from practice.

It didn't appear to me that it mattered much to the Fargo Police Department because after I called and expressed these concerns with them because not once did I see a patrol car in the area during the times these incidents occur. I don't know if it is the case where the FPD is too busy or understaffed, but if this is the situation, an additional officer or two working directly with park system issues might alleviate some of these types of calls.

I might add nobody in the neighborhood has any issues with anyone practicing soccer or utilizing the park but when they fail to obey the laws and display common courtesy and respect for the people living in the neighborhood is when we begin to get angry.

I think with the growth of our community that an additional officer dedicated to Fargo park issues isn't asking for too much.

Schultz lives in Fargo.