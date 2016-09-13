Letter: Tree trimmers do more damage than good

I must have missed that editorial regarding the utility company's tree trimming "expertise.". Good thing because it most likely would have sent my blood pressure soaring!

Last year we had to remove two evergreens we'd enjoyed since moving into our house 15 years ago. One was a beautiful blue spruce, the other an equalling beautiful fir tree; both had most likely been planted in the mid-60s when the house was built so while I have no idea how tall they were, I can assure you they were magnificent.

Our street, 24th Avenue South, is the last street with overhead wires. A couple years ago, the utility company came through and trimmed each of our trees as well as everyone else's along the access road. Last January we paid close to $1,000 to have both removed because they were dead. Until the so-called trimming was done, they were gorgeous, healthy trees. Removing more than 30 percent (one side of each was completely shaved by the crew) absolutely caused them to die. It was a slow and painful thing to watch, knowing how beautiful they had been up until the utility company came along with their chainsaws.

Certainly, buried lines mean trees wouldn't be impacted but I realize it might not be cost-effective to bury lines, especially in established neighborhoods. However, if the utility company would employ or train crews to take only 30 percent or less of the trees, the trees would be less traumatized and probably not die.

Wimmer lives in Fargo.