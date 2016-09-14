Letter: Constitution Week opportunity to learn

There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today. While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.

This year, the annual celebration begins September 17. The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned Congress to dedicate September 17—23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into

Public Law #915.

The celebration's goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America's great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.

"The framers created a Constitution that translated into law the ideals upon which our nation was built," said DAR President General Ann Dillon. "Their vision was so forward thinking that their words still guide us today.

No American history education can be complete without a thorough understanding of the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present."

For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org.

Peterson, Fargo, is with the Dacotah Chapter DAR.