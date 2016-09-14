Letter: Mike McFeely's patriotic commentary

Mike McFeely's recent textbook journalism makes me proud to be a longtime subscriber to The Forum.

Factual, probing reports of all matters affecting the public welfare is critical to sustaining our democracy and all the freedoms that are often taken for granted. Mr. McFeely has demonstrated just this kind of essential reportage in helping to shed light on the often-murky realities regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline situation.

His front-page "You should have visited Cannon Ball by now, Governor" (Sept. 8) is exemplary.

Patriotism is "love for or devotion to one's country."

Thanks to The Forum and to McFeely for professional journalism that categorically demonstrates their unpretentious patriotism.

Voldal Rosenau lives in Valley City, N.D.