Letter: Sincere thank you for Bison Nation hospitality

Thank you for the warm hospitality extended by so many fans to the members of the Eastern Washington University Football travel party during our recent visit to Fargo. Following the trip, our group was unanimous: Bison fans are warm and welcoming. With a nod, a smile, or an invitation to join a tailgate function, the generous spirit of so many was evident before, during, and after the game.

The entire day was a testament to the best of college athletics: a passionate fan base that was also considerate throughout; a hard-fought game that exhibited great team play, coaching, and effort; and two excellent teams that left the field with mutual respect.

We look forward to returning your "North Dakota Nice" next season to those Bison fans who make the trip to our beautiful campus—though, of course, we hope for a different game outcome!

We wish you a successful and safe season.

Dr. Cullinan, Cheney, Wash., is president, Eastern Washington University.