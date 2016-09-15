Letter: Let's hope we see the light soon

Most of us have witnessed examples of horrified parents faced with their daughter swept off her feet by a recently paroled convict.

You know the background: high school dropout with no employable skills, unmotivated and prepared to lie his way out of every hardship he faces.

The daughter admits that her soul mate at times thumps on her but tells her parents it was really "her fault" for provoking the attacks. Her soul mate always apologizes with flowers and assurances that this will never happen again.

All the while, her parents try as they will to have the daughter see the light and throw the bum out. But this is to no avail and they run off to tie the matrimonial knot and live in wedded bliss.

We all know the eventual outcome. The misguided daughter, if she is still is lucky enough to escape alive, comes back home to her parents shattered and broken from months or years of torture from a man she was convinced was going to turn his life around and become the model husband.

The poor young woman ignored all the signs no matter how brightly they shined.

Such is the case with the candidacy of Donald Trump. Oh, he tells us how much he loves us. How he is on our side when his whole life history says otherwise.

In one sentence, he praises despots who murder their adversaries and crushes free press. On the other hand, he has secret plans to make us great again.

"Just believe" he says while promoting taking protesters out back and roughing them up as the good old days. Instead of embracing such insane behavior how about we try running for the exit as fast as you can. Our lives may depend on it!

Aumaugher lives in Clitherall, Minn.