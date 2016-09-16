Letter: Trump's 'thoughtful' Mexico economics

Ford recently announced that it was going to manufacture smaller vehicles in Mexico. Not surprisingly, Donald Trump immediately pronounced that Ford was going to take all their manufacturing jobs to Mexico. That statement was immediately described by the Ford President as false. Ford is keeping all their employees at plants in Michigan where larger vehicles will be manufactured.

Perhaps more surprising ,Trump did not praise Ford for the decision. That would have made more sense, considering Trump insists Mexico will pay for his Atlantic to Pacific border wall. After all, if Mexico were to agree to that, (an unlikely prospect, to say the least) they would need jobs to earn the money to do so. In addition, if the job climate in Mexico is strengthened and Mexicans can find employment within Mexico, they are less likely to need to seek work in the U. S. , thus eliminating a major rationale for the Trump Wall.

Auto manufacturers all over the world have been moving their manufacturing facilities to Mexico.

Mexico is already the 9th largest automotive manufacturing center in the world. And, why not? Mexico has now passed Japan to become the 10 most populated nation on the planet, having reached a population equal to that of the U. S. at the beginning of World War III.

Trump has stated Ford's move should be stopped. However, if it is economically advantageous for other countries to build automotive facilities in Mexico, it would seem to be an economic disadvantage for American companies to be prevented from doing so.. Mexico's prosperity is in the U. S. interest. Ford's move of some manufacturing to Mexico will lead to more money in Mexican pockets, some of which will undoubtedly be spent on American goods and services, benefiting both countries.

Everyone knows what a thoughtful man Donald Trump is. This economic situation illustrates that quality.

Jacobs lives in Moorhead.