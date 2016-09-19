Letter: NDSU has great team and the best fans
For the past 15 years my husband and I have owned an independent BP gas station in Coralville, Iowa. We've seen thousands of traveling football fans over the years, but North Dakota State University football fans - you won not only the game the best traveling fans and sportsmanship award. No contest! (We also have our own private award for the worst fans...).
Congratulations on winning the game, but more importantly, for doing so with class.
The Larsons live in Iowa City, Iowa.