Letter: Let's go back to the drawing board

One candidate is a liar and the other is not a gentleman. Perhaps the American people do not want to be lead on by either party.

People do not want to be puppets on a string. Oh, please! Give us our dignity back! Allow the American people vote on issues ourselves with facts not fiction.

Perhaps the American people reject the idea that of these two is all we have to choose from. It is time to go back to the drawing board and start from scratch. It is time to stop the Freak show and all the terror of who's going to be president. Kosofsky lives in Fargo.

