Letters: Christians must step up and vote

To echo Dr. Ben Carson, because I believe in expanding opportunity, not welfare, that's racist? Because I believe every life is worth protecting, particularly the unborn, that's sexist? Because I believe in marriage between one man and one woman, that's homophobic? Because I believe in borders, the rule of law and our sovereign right to decide who to let into our country, that's xenophobic? Because I believe that radical Islam is a mortal threat to America and Western civilization, that's Isamophobia?

I am so tired of being vilified for believing in constitutional values and the Judeo-Christian values that made America great.

The last election was decided by 5 million votes, yet there were 25 million Christians who were registered to vote that did not vote. Come on Christians, be the salt and light were are supposed to be, make an informed decision and vote this coming election.

Bigwood lives in Wahpeton, N.D.