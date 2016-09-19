Letter: Fargo airport just kicks can down road

Having flown over 3.6 million miles on Delta/NWA and a lot of it out of Fargo I think the leaders of the airport are just "kicking the can down the road" as politicians like to say, regarding a parking garage. Shame on them to admit they thought of this "years ago." That is when they should of. It is short term thinking like that, that comes back to bite us in the future for politicians to not willing to think to the future.

I say build the ramp like many other regional airports have. You do not need to put money into "studies and blueprints," just go visit a couple and use their blueprints and add improvements that they wish they would have added. You do not have to reinvent the wheel on this; it has been done before.

Think to the future NOT the same old, same old.

Kihlstadius lives in Bemidji, Minn.