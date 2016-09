Americans have become the fattest, laziest people on earth. Just watch one episode of the "Price is Right." Amaze yourself with all the electronic gadgets out there for sale. All in the name of convenience. See all the fat people sitting around with phones in hand.

Recommended for you

Guess what? They're all waiting for a coal plant or oil well to produce their next heart attack. Wake up, America!

Birds Bill lives in New Town, N.D.