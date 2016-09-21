Letter: Islam, liberalism have no place the West

So ... a Somalian stabs 10 people in St. Cloud, and The Forum runs a bleeding-heart article expressing concerns about Americans targeting Muslims?!

If a country is a dumpster fire, it is a dumpster fire because of the attitudes and beliefs of its people. If you move those people somewhere else, what are they going to do except turn their new country into a dumpster

fire?! These people refuse to assimilate, refuse to adopt American beliefs. Their Sharia Law'is in direct opposition to the US Constitution.

North Dakotans (the Americans who built this state) are SCREAMING for Lutheran Social Services to be shut down, only to be told by their supercilious, self-righteous director that we must be 'tolerant'.

These immigrants have robbed our gas stations, harassed our women, and made necessary the policing of once-peaceful public parks. Women wearing Islamic headgear belong in a Discovery Channel documentary about war-torn countries, not North Dakota. The director of Lutheran Social Services needs to be put on trial as a criminal accessory.

Islam has no place in the West ... nor does the liberalism that aids and abets it.

Moser lives in West Fargo.