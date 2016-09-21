Letter: Time for property tax reform in ND

Since 2007, the state has invested nearly $2 billion (yes billion) in property tax relief. The intention was to relieve some of the pressure on ever-increasing property tax bills.

The state accomplished this in three ways:

1. Direct mill levy reduction through the state's educational funding formula.

2. Increased homestead tax credits.

3. Direct payment of 12 percent on your property tax bill.

The question is has it worked? Is your tax bill significantly lower?

Look at your tax bill and compare it to the last three years, do you see the tax relief? If your assessed valuation goes up 15 percent and the tax rate (mils) stays the same, the property tax you owe will go up. Yet, the local taxing district is free to lower your tax rate to eliminate valuation-based tax increases. Reasonable and necessary growth in local budgets is appropriate, but automatic growth in budgets because of increased assessed valuations must be restrained.

So what is the answer?

It all has to do with spending and assessments. Property values have been increasing across the state. That's a good thing if you are selling and a bad thing if you are paying taxes on that new valuation. Your tax bill is entirely in the control of the county commission, city commission, school district, or other local governing body with property tax authority.

As the state will be tightening its belt in the next session, so should local governing bodies. It's time to stop local tax increases. Possible solutions include:

1. Showing budgets in dollars rather than mils.

2. Caps on automatic valuation based tax increases.

3. Votes on budget increases over a certain percentage.

All these solutions will challenge local control and create an intense lobbying effort to stop any such reform. Preserving state funded property tax relief will be a priority in the next session, but, the time has come for local elected officials to control property tax increases or face action by the legislature to restrain local levies.

The only permanent solution to increased property taxes is reform and that will be our focus in the next session.

Rep. Carlson, R-Fargo, is N.D. House majority leader.