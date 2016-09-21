Letter: Not happy with changes in Forum

I have been reading The Forum since I was a kid on the farm. I'm now 65. It was our source of information. I still love to hold and read the paper.

Recently, you took my Sunday "drink coffee and read the paper" and cut it in half. For years you made such a big deal about the SheSays section. I don't care what you call it, it is my favorite section followed by the celebrations.

I used to work and travel for the state. I enjoyed seeing pictures of people I worked with and sending them a card.

You took the reason to read the Sunday paper and put it somewhere else. I could care less about the TV section. It hardly takes an hour to read the paper. It makes me sad because I am a hold-the-paper person.

I know you will do what you want but I need to register my dissatisfaction.

Richter lives in Valley City, N.D.