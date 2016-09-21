Letters: Put hog barn near Doug Goehring farm

Thank you for The Forum's opinion in the Friday, Sept. 9 paper. I agree that we do not need a 9,000-hog producing facility at or near Buffalo, N.D. or any other community in North Dakota who do not want such an operation.

You speculate where such a facility could be built in North Dakota. Since the North Dakota ag commissioner, Doug Goehring has a farm east of Bismarck (so I've been told) and is instrumental in inviting Rolling Green Farms to North Dakota with their hog operation, it is logical to build the facility on his farm, not in Buffalo where it is not wanted.

Roberts lives in West Fargo.