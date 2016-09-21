Letter: How about Minnesota refugee information?

I read with interest the Sept. 9 Forum front page article with the headline, "Fargo area is hot spot for North Dakota refugee resettlement." I would like the same information about Minnesota as there was about North Dakota.

How many refugees has Minnesota received since 2001?

What Minnesota cities have received them?

Are these Minnesota city's social services also having trouble finding money to cover the needs of the refugees?

What are future plans of the United States Department of State to bring more refugees to Minnesota?

Are refugees to Minnesota also coming from Bhutan, Iraq, Somalia and the Congo, the same as in North Dakota?

Juers lives in Wadena, Minn.