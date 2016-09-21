Letter: Laughable letter worthy of derision

Shaun Moser's letter to the editor (Sept. 21 online; Sept. 22 in print) is laughable and worthy of nothing more

than derision.

"Harassed our women?" Ha! I have yet to hear of harassment among my friends coming from anyone other than drunk white men who hold to the belief that "our women" is a phrase that people actually say. I'd bet money that Moser has never bothered to care about the problem of sexual harassment before—if he truly thinks it is a problem, I know a number of feminist organizations he could join that might be interested in discussing the issue.

It would be best for Moser to go back to the paranoid corners of the Internet from whence he came. He doesn't speak for women, no matter our creed, color, or place of birth, nor do his opinions reflect those of most North Dakotans, whom I know to value compassion and kindness--to both old and new community members--over meanness and conspiracy-mongering. Christianson lives in Fargo.

Explore related topics: opinionlettersletterresponse