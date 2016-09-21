Letter: So, why do evangelicals love The Donald?

Forum News Service's Rob Port's commissioned poll ("Port: ...Trump leads Clinton in North Dakota" (Sept. 20) reveals what every evangelical knows.

Indeed, when Donald Trump praises evangelicals for being so supportive, "even when [he] may not deserve it," I recall the congregation of my youth. The Reynolds, N.D., ELC (Evangelical Lutheran Church) held memorable tenets. Devotion to life. Rigid opposition to gays. Reverence for marriage. No drinking or dancing.

So how does The Donald rate?

First, he opposes abortion, insisting women must be punished for ending the lives of unborn children.

Second, gay marriage is not good.

Third, he condemns Bill Clinton for violating his marital vows. Moreover, like many evangelicals, he denigrates Hillary for remaining in such a marriage.

The third tenet is interesting. For one thing, the evangelical Bible comes down on the side of preserving one's marriage. Indeed, while both spouses survive, intimate relationships involving outsiders are considered

Adulterous. In this regard, score one for the Clintons, because they have remained

together.

Trump, on the other hand, has three living wives. The divestment of the first two was fodder for tabloids, with tales of physical abuse, runaway adultery and a daughter born out of wedlock.

Other evangelical basics come to mind: Never hurt anyone. Don't take anything that isn't yours. Always tell the truth.

Not to mention riches. How DOES a camel ace the eye of a needle?

Like any two Corinthians passing in the street, I understand perfectly why The Donald is a Dakotans dream.

Beard, Banning, Calif., is a North Dakota native and graduate of the University of North Dakota.