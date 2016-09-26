Letter: I propose a vacation for Thomasson of LSS

I laid out a reasonable argument as to why Muslims should be excluded from the U.S . I got nothing resembling a reasonable rebuttal. I just got millennials pointing their fingers and screaming "RACIST!!!" Name-calling and pre-programmed insults seem to be all that the left knows how to do. And why would we expect anything different? Politically correct name-calling is the only thing their "campus speech codes" allow. When I made my statement, I didn't get logical counter-arguments; I got bleating sheep. I admit, it gave me a headache.

So here's my challenge. If the Lutheran Social Services director feels that we should embrace Muslims ... if she feels Somalians are no threat ... then do this for me: I want Jessica Thomasson to take a vacation in Somalia. No, I don't mean she should take an official visit, a guided tour by civic officials. I want her to take a family vacation in a normal Mogadishu boarding-house. I want her to walk the streets unguarded, and I want her to send me pictures.

If she comes back, I'll eat my words.

When she doesn't, I'll be exonerated.

In the meantime, highly-paid people like Thomasson (who live in affluent neighborhoods) have no right to preach tolerance to us blue-collar folk who have to live, day in and day out, with this Muslim incursion.

Moser lives in West Fargo.