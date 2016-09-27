Letter: Letters confirm ignorance and bigotry

Shaun Moser's recent pair of letters to The Forum clearly display both his ignorance and his bigotry. First, Moser, clearly off his meds, accuses Lutheran Social Services of criminal activity. His damning evidence? Apparently Somalia is a "dumpster fire" and "immigrants have robbed our gas stations, harassed our women, and made necessary the policing of once-peaceful public parks." Oh, and they wear Islamic headgear.

While I'm sure "our women" appreciate Moser's concern, he fails to provide any actual support for his ludicrous claims. Moreover, I don't recall seeing a similar letter from Moser after a white American-born man shot up a community college in Roseburg, Ore. And where was Moser when a white man in Fargo murdered a police officer in cold blood? Will we have the pleasure of reading Moser's rant about the white man who shot nine people today in Houston? It's almost as if Moser is more concerned with a criminal's religion or race than with the horrific act that is carried out.

Then, Moser (I'm picturing him red-faced, spitting) demands that a Lutheran Social Services official vacation in Somalia. I'm sure Moser has a point, but it's lost on me. If he is suggesting that we should only accept immigrants from stable countries without any problems, then I would expect him to be lobbying to send the Statue of Liberty back to France. No need for it if we no longer accept the homeless, tempest-tossed, or huddled masses yearning to be free.

Moser seems to believe that this country was made just for him and his white, male Christian buddies. And, heck, it may even look that way from his isolated vantage point in West Fargo. However, it's a big country out there and, thankfully, views like Moser's are a just a vestigial limb of a union that was far less perfect than the one we continue to build everyday. And to that I say good riddance to bad rubbish.

Thiel, Portland, Ore., is a Moorhead native.