Letters: Protesters get a pass for illegal conduct

Have you seen the images and videos of the Dakota Access protesters? The free pass given to these eco crazies is appalling.

1. Protesters have invaded and destroyed land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Conversely, the average North Dakota Joe who has mowed a little too much grass, moved a rock, or even walked a beach owned by the corps or BLM has been eviscerated and fined to the full extent of the law.

2. Safety? What's that? Protesters have invaded construction sites with no regard to the rules the rest of us have to follow. Find the video of protesters throwing dirt into a trench. If OSHA found workers acting like the

protesters, the contractor would be fined right out of business.

3. Property crime? That's a whole new standard. Theft and destruction on farms and ranches is rampant. If you or I destroyed so much, it'd be straight to the clinker for us. For the protesters, it's an everyday routine.

4. Assaulting workers? You'll find the media chastising a dog's bleeding nose and ignoring the protesters' physical assaults on five workers. Go hit a guy in the nose at a gas station. See which standard is applied to you. Note: The protesters hit the dog in the nose too.

5. Harassing law enforcement is the most shocking. Imagine the reaction you or I would get if we rode horses at a half-dozen cops. Or followed them home. It's nuts.

The protests have devolved into pure anarchy. Radicals have poured into our state and destroyed the land they claim to protect and they get special protection doing it.

Finch lives in Minot, N.D.